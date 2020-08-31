Senior IT Project Manager

As a Project Manager, you will be responsible for delivering a portfolio of exciting IT projects on time, within budget, ensuring all the aims and quality standards of the project are met.Responsibilities:

Manage a portfolio of complex project initiatives with project teams and project delivery across-geographies

Full project lifecycle ownership from initiation to deployment

Set and continually manage project plans and expectations – develop Statements of Work and appropriate specifications

Report on project status, milestones and success criteria – analyse and troubleshoot problem areas

Ensuring that the delivery of new products or services from Projects is to the appropriate levels of quality, on time and within budget, in accordance with the Programme plan and Programme governance arrangements

Work creatively and analytically to solve problems demonstrating teamwork, innovation and excellence

Work across teams to prepare estimates and detailed project plans

Provide leadership and coaching; mentor and motivate team members

Procure adequate resources to achieve project objectives

Participate in establishing practices, templates, policies, tools and partnerships for the company

Manage day-to-day project activities and resources and chair project meetings

Oversee project budgets

Demonstrate a functional acumen to support how solutions will address client goals

Develop and manage all aspects of project and program engagement from planning, vendor relationships, communications, resources, budget, change, risks and issues.

Set and continually manage project expectations while delegating and managing deliverables with team members / stakeholders / Customers

Develop trusted advisor relationship with customers – identify new opportunities to help customers solve their business problems

Continue professional development to keep abreast of emerging technologies, methods and best practices used in project management adopt as required to increase team productivity & project success.

Essential Knowledge and Skills Required:

At least 7+ years’ relevant experience in delivering large/complex IT projects

Technology background with early career hands on technical experience

Experience helping organisations migrate to, build on and optimize their Cloud technology through advisory, delivery planning and implementation

Proven ability to organise and execute projects in a consistent, repeatable and reliable manner

Technical/conversational knowledge & track record in delivery of projects in some or all of the following areas:

Infrastructure technology

Microsoft Azure & Office365

Virtualisation / cloud platforms

Datacentre strategy and operations

Backup, Storage and disaster recovery

UC & Networking

Device Management

Large scale migration projects

Hybrid environments

Legacy Environments

Security

Excellent time management, communications, decision-making, presentation, human relations and organisational skills

Ability to resolve problems in a timely manner

Ability to communicate technical information and ideas

Ability to adapt to a rapidly changing environment

Enterprise level use of Microsoft Office suite including Project and Visio

Experience of Waterfall, Agile Hybrid & Scrum methodologies

Desirable Knowledge and Skills Required:

Experience of direct personnel line management

Strong academic background – ideally with a technical degree

Business Analysis skills

Qualifications/Certifications:

PRINCE2 Practitioner or equivalent

AgilePM Foundation or Practitioner

ITIL Foundation

Learn more/Apply for this position