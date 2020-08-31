Senior Network Engineer

This is a technical hands-on role which recognises the importance of robust and powerful networking and connectivity solutions as an integral part of cloud strategies. The role reports to the Head of the Technical Solutions Team. The team is tasked with a wide range of customer and solution engagements including technical vendor relationships, customer pre-sales, solution design & delivery, project handover into our Managed Service Support Teams, and on-going proactive technical management of both cloud and local/hybrid infrastructure.Responsibilities:

Liaise and work with key vendor partners to ensure you remain up to date with relevant networking and connectivity technologies

Be the ‘go-to’ person for technical queries regarding complex network and connectivity issues

Work closely with other customer-facing teams in the business. This will include Pre-Sales assignments (with Sales Specialists, Account Managers and Technical AMs); Solution Design (e.g. working with Professional Services Teams); Package Design (with Marketing); as well as upgrades, and migrations

Based on your designs, deliver customer solutions to agreed timescales, quality, and budget operating with a high degree of technical autonomy and self-administered technical project management

Proactively train other technical teams and Support personnel in your areas of responsibility to drive the clear separation of the customer Support function distinct from the Technical Solutions Team

Be a point of technical excellence and final escalation for critical problems within your technology focus, engaging with vendors for troubleshooting where required

Provide proactive technical management for specific environments thereby ensuring platforms are highly-available, feature adequate capacity, remain up to date and highly secure

Support the company’s transition to cloud-based offerings and closer working relationships with specialist partners through hands-on project work to rationalise and reduce direct infrastructure across all platforms

Be a team player, willing to share knowledge and experience with others to ensure no single point of failure exists within the team

Produce regular time, progress, and KPI reporting in line with company standards in order to track the effectiveness of your work and engagements

Be required to carry out such alternative or additional duties as the company may from time to time reasonably require. E.g. take part in out-of-hours escalation process for critical Incidents

Maintaining up-to-date knowledge on VoIP technologies & features as well as potential integration and added value with other services. Using this knowledge to facilitate or unblock delays in progress of issue resolution & project development as well as defining road-maps and upgrade paths for these services

Skills and experience required:

Deep working knowledge of networking principles and technologies, ideally with specific experience of Cloud Direct’s core MPLS technologies and associated infrastructure. To include:

Centralised monitoring and management in large-scale, high-availability environments Advanced knowledge of large scale LAN/WAN switching and routing implementation and operation with specific knowledge of VLAN, VPN and MPLS networking Knowledge of QoS and LAN traffic management techniques Thorough knowledge of IT infrastructure, TCP/IP, networking and information system security principles, practices and technologies Understanding of core Internet routing protocols and services such as BGP, OSPF and EIGRP Understanding of networking services such as GRE, IPSEC, L2TP, QOS, HSRP, VRRP, GLBP, DHCP, NTP and NAT (amongst others) Understanding of switching services such as (but not limited to) STP, VLAN, QinQ, COS, UDLD, Switch Stacking, PagP, LACP and RSPAN Knowledge of intrusion detection systems and intrusion prevention system technology Hands experience with Firewall technologies, in particular the CISCO based product range. Experience in other vendors is desirable Demonstrable; in-depth technical expertise within an ICT environment consisting of extensive hands-on support and management of Telephony (VoIP) and Networks Design; configuration and deployment experience of Telephony (VoIP) and Networks Understanding of client access technologies such as Fibre, FTTC, EFM, DSL and 3/4G SBC and VOIP Infrastructure

Proven problem-solving capabilities to see round and through highly technical issues

Good analytical skills with the ability to document and present highly technical information in a coherent and informative manner

Commercially astute and able to interpret complex business cost models to make informed decisions and recommendations

Confident in customer-facing pre-sales environments with the ability to think on your feet and to ensure positive and engaging customer communications

Be resilient, tenacious, and able to handle pressure around multiple tight delivery schedules and demanding customer situations, whilst also maintaining a positive, can-do attitude and a constructive approach to overcome challenges

The ability to handle a high degree of change

A grounding in project management principles and first-hand experience of delivering many technical projects

A solid grounding in basic server and IT infrastructure and operating systems

Proven ability of establishing, maintaining, securing, and upgrading of networks

Qualifications and experience required / highly desirable

Strong academic background – ideally with a technical degree

At least five years professional experience in network engineering in a large and complex network environment

These should include several years of hands-on configuration, administration and troubleshooting experience of LAN switches, routers and firewall devices

Accreditations in related network and infrastructure technologies (e.g. Microsoft networking exams, CCNA, CCNP, Fortinet NSE, etc.)

