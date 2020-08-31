Software Architect Developer

We are seeking a highly skilled Software Architect to lead our development team in creatingsoftware solutions that meet our clients’ needs. You will be responsible for communicating withclients to determine their requirements, creating comprehensive solution plans, and leading a teamof software engineers as they develop final products.To be successful as a Software Architect, you should be an expert problem solver with a strongunderstanding of the broad range of software technologies and platforms available. Topcandidates will also be excellent leaders and communicators.As an Architect you should have experience in backend, web and mobile technologies. You shouldalso be a team player with an eye for visual design and utility. Position competencies

Work with development teams and product managers to design software solutions

Design client-side and server-side architecture

Build the front-end of applications

Develop and manage well-functioning databases and applications

Write effective APIs (REST / GraphQL)

Test software for performance and scalability

Troubleshoot, debug and upgrade software

Technical experience

We are looking for candidates that have experience in some or all of the following:Must have experience:

Microservices and serverless backend architectures

Setup and maintenance of cloud-based infrastructure

SQL and NoSQL database setup and management

Containers

Demonstrable previous architectural design experience

Experience using the below technologies in order to achieve the above mentioned:

Java/Kotlin, Spring, Spring Boot, NodeJS, Express

Experience with Relational Database and NoSQL databases

Linux, Docker, Kubernetes

CI/CD (eg Jenkins, TeamCity, Azure Pipelines etc)

Cloud experience such as Google Cloud or AWS

Experience in any of the following will strengthen the application:

Android Development, IOS Development, Hybrid Mobile Development (React Native)

ReactJS, VueJS, Angular

Requirements

Minimum 10 years of development experience

Relevant B.Sc or B.Eng university degree; Hons. or higher is preferable. Good academic

performance, exceptional in software development / programming courses

performance, exceptional in software development / programming courses Independent Problem solver and analytical thinker

Perseverance

Ability to work under pressure

Dependable, responsible and collaborative

Supportive Team Player

Fast learner

Self driven

Self-motivated and able to demonstrate initiative

Excellent communication skills

The ability to explain your approach and the process you follow

Excitement about technology

Perks

Work within a strong growing team

Innovative, fast-paced and fun work environment

Flexible, results oriented culture

We are serious about work-life balance

Daily meals at the office

Great Coffee at the office

Learn more/Apply for this position