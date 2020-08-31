Software Architect Developer

We are seeking a highly skilled Software Architect to lead our development team in creatingsoftware solutions that meet our clients’ needs. You will be responsible for communicating withclients to determine their requirements, creating comprehensive solution plans, and leading a teamof software engineers as they develop final products.To be successful as a Software Architect, you should be an expert problem solver with a strongunderstanding of the broad range of software technologies and platforms available. Topcandidates will also be excellent leaders and communicators.As an Architect you should have experience in backend, web and mobile technologies. You shouldalso be a team player with an eye for visual design and utility. Position competencies
- Work with development teams and product managers to design software solutions
- Design client-side and server-side architecture
- Build the front-end of applications
- Develop and manage well-functioning databases and applications
- Write effective APIs (REST / GraphQL)
- Test software for performance and scalability
- Troubleshoot, debug and upgrade software
Technical experience
We are looking for candidates that have experience in some or all of the following:Must have experience:
- Microservices and serverless backend architectures
- Setup and maintenance of cloud-based infrastructure
- SQL and NoSQL database setup and management
- Containers
- Demonstrable previous architectural design experience
Experience using the below technologies in order to achieve the above mentioned:
- Java/Kotlin, Spring, Spring Boot, NodeJS, Express
- Experience with Relational Database and NoSQL databases
- Linux, Docker, Kubernetes
- CI/CD (eg Jenkins, TeamCity, Azure Pipelines etc)
- Cloud experience such as Google Cloud or AWS
Experience in any of the following will strengthen the application:
- Android Development, IOS Development, Hybrid Mobile Development (React Native)
- ReactJS, VueJS, Angular
Requirements
- Minimum 10 years of development experience
- Relevant B.Sc or B.Eng university degree; Hons. or higher is preferable. Good academic
performance, exceptional in software development / programming courses
- Independent Problem solver and analytical thinker
- Perseverance
- Ability to work under pressure
- Dependable, responsible and collaborative
- Supportive Team Player
- Fast learner
- Self driven
- Self-motivated and able to demonstrate initiative
- Excellent communication skills
- The ability to explain your approach and the process you follow
- Excitement about technology
Perks
- Work within a strong growing team
- Innovative, fast-paced and fun work environment
- Flexible, results oriented culture
- We are serious about work-life balance
- Daily meals at the office
- Great Coffee at the office