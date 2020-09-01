Analyst Developer: Payment Systems

Purpose Statement
- To analyse business or system requirements and data to enhance understanding of the Payments environment
- To produce a comprehensive technical specification from business requirements by maintaining a high level of in-depth knowledge wrt Payment systems, the Payments Industry (EFT, ADO, SWIFT, RTC) and other relevant Back-End Systems and data sources
Experience
- 5 years Payments product specific work experience
Qualifications (Minimum)
- Grade 12 National Certificate / Vocational
- A relevant qualification in Information Technology – Systems Engineering
Qualifications (Ideal or Preferred)
- A relevant tertiary qualification in Information Technology – Systems Engineering
Knowledge
Min:
Must have good knowledge of:
- .Net Framework
- C#
- XML
- Windows Communication Foundation
- SQL
- Cobol
- UML
- Object Orientation Development
- Payment Systems
- Best practices for .Net programming
- Latest .Net framework and it’s abilities
- Design Patterns and Architectural Patterns
- FTP
- Web services
- Windows Server OS
- UI Design
Must have detailed knowledge of:
- IT systems development processes (SDLC)
- Application development
- ETL processes
- Relational database technologies
- Dimensional modelling
- Standards and governance
- UML
- Systems analysis and design
Solid understanding of:
- Payments systems environment
- Best practices for Quality Assurance (QA)
Skills
- Communications Skills
- Computer Literacy (MS Word, MS Excel, MS Outlook)
- Interpersonal & Relationship management Skills
- Analytical Skills
- Problem solving skills
- Project Management Skills (Methodolgy Specific)
Competencies
- Working with People
- Delivering Results and Meeting Customer Expectations
- Achieving Personal Work Goals and Objectives
Additional Information
- Clear criminal and credit record
- Contactable via own mobile phone
- A valid driver’s license and own vehicle is required
- Willingness to work or be available overtime and / or weekends if required
Capitec is committed to diversity and, where feasible, all appointments will support the achievement of our employment equity goals