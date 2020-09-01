Application Engineer

Overview

The Application Engineer provides technical support for our SaaS products including technical config, design, analysis, problem resolution, releases and rollout. The successful candidate will have strong scripting skills with a blend of systems engineering skills.

This is predominantly a technical role, but some interaction with clients via email correspondence and zoom calls is at times required.ResponsibilitiesPartner with release team on deployment of new functionality across integrated environments.

Write SQL scripts for reports and product feature rollout.

Setup data warehouse integrations with clients for bespoke analytical reporting.

Write LUA, XML, JSON, CSS and HTML for product deployments.

Configure API integrations between product and client 3rd party applications.

Configure SSO integrations through enterprise identity providers such as Microsoft Active Directory via SAML.

Use cloudwatch to troubleshoot errors and work with developers to implement those fixes.

Perform front-line troubleshooting of application issues logged and take corrective action, which may include coordinating with teams and escalating where necessary.

Proactively monitor the usage and alerts of the mission critical systems and recommend solutions to improve system and application performance.

Perform technical analysis with clients to identify systems requirements and design implementation plans.RequirementsBachelor’s Degree in Computer Science or Information Management systems or related major OR equivalent experience.

2+ years with relational databases, SQL development, data integration, and data analysis.

2+ years having hands-on experience with SQL, LUA, Powershell, Javascript, XML, JSON, CSS3, HTML and REST API.

Experience with monitoring systems.

Expertise in troubleshooting integrated applications and software. Reading and deciphering log files.

Experience in automation and scripting.

Experience working with software product development team on feature enhancements.

Understanding of the SaaS (software as a service) business & technology model.

Some experience with Cloud or AWS services (Cloudwatch, Route 53, API Gateway, Amazon Textract, SES, SQS, Cognito, Elasticsearch) preferred.

