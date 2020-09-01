Data Warehouse Developer

Company based in Cape Wine lands is looking to hire a Data warehouse developer. You will be supporting implemented BI solutions. Apply now….Education:

IT Degree

Experience:

6 years BI development experience

MS SQL Server experience

OLAP Cube design experience

Kimball data warehouse methodologies

ETL Programming experience

Job Output:

Analysing technical specifications and develop ETL processeses.

Provide the data for End-user Report, Dashboard and Cube development.

Data Staging and ETL Development.

Maintain existing environment, troubleshoot technical and data issues.

