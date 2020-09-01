Company based in Cape Wine lands is looking to hire a Data warehouse developer. You will be supporting implemented BI solutions. Apply now….Education:
- IT Degree
Experience:
- 6 years BI development experience
- MS SQL Server experience
- OLAP Cube design experience
- Kimball data warehouse methodologies
- ETL Programming experience
Job Output:
- Analysing technical specifications and develop ETL processeses.
- Provide the data for End-user Report, Dashboard and Cube development.
- Data Staging and ETL Development.
- Maintain existing environment, troubleshoot technical and data issues.
