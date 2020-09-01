We need a Senior Java Developer to join our Cape Town based team on a contract basis. If you have a passion for Java development and don’t mind the mountain in the backdrop or the ocean air, please get in contact: [Email Address Removed]
Further details and requirements:
Relevant IT Qualification
Level: Senior
Location: Cape Town
Contract position
– Work alongside a team who develops cutting edge digital Artifacts using the latest technologies (AWS, Docker, Kubernetes, Microservices, NoSQL, etc).
– Be comfortable working within an Agile environment
– Have experience building Back-end or full stack Java applications (Using Java 8)
– Experienced with Spring or J2EE APIs and RESTful or SOAP APIs
– Have experience with 3rd party libraries and APIs
– Understand application architecture
– Microservices experience
– Developing within a cloud environment (AWS or Azure)
– DevOps experience (e.g. CI/CD, Ops Support) – bonus