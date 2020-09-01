Java Developer

We need a Senior Java Developer to join our Cape Town based team on a contract basis. If you have a passion for Java development and don’t mind the mountain in the backdrop or the ocean air, please get in contact: [Email Address Removed]

Further details and requirements:

Relevant IT Qualification

Level: Senior

Location: Cape Town

Contract position

– Work alongside a team who develops cutting edge digital Artifacts using the latest technologies (AWS, Docker, Kubernetes, Microservices, NoSQL, etc).

– Be comfortable working within an Agile environment

– Have experience building Back-end or full stack Java applications (Using Java 8)

– Experienced with Spring or J2EE APIs and RESTful or SOAP APIs

– Have experience with 3rd party libraries and APIs

– Understand application architecture

– Microservices experience

– Developing within a cloud environment (AWS or Azure)

– DevOps experience (e.g. CI/CD, Ops Support) – bonus

