Junior IT Administrator

IT Company looking for an outsourced Junior IT Administrator to be onsite at client based in Muizenburg, Cape Town full time. Will be involved in day to day support of Head office and other branches around the country. Will Include visiting sites in the greater Cape Town area.

– Entry Level Junior Position

– 1 Year Experience

– Good Speaking and technical knowledge.

– A+, N+, MSCE

– Wireless Networking Knowledge

– Hardware component knowledge

– Diligent and excellent admin skills.

– Must have own reliable transport

