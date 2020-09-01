Mid C#.NET Developer

Passionate about .NET? We are looking to connect with top software engineers for an opportunity with one of our clients in Cape Town (Northern Suburbs)

Keep reading, this might be the opportunity you have been looking for!

Experience Required:

– BSc. (Computer Science)

– 3+ Years related experience

– Experience with: C#.NET 4+, Web Services, Rest API’s, JavaScript, jQuery, Bootstrap, and solid SQL experience

– Reside in Cape Town North

Written applications to the following e-mail: [Email Address Removed] or visit our website on www.hireresolve.co.za

Correspondence will only be conducted with short listed candidates. Should you not hear from us within 3 days, please consider your application unsuccessful.

