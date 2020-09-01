Senior .NET Developer

Sep 1, 2020

Cape Town

Tayla Allan

[Email Address Removed]

Our client, who specialises in the Mobile Marketing, is looking for an Expert .NET Developer to join their team.

Responsibilities:

  • Experience with clients and meeting client expectations
  • Communicating at a management level
  • Meeting customer software requirements and develop software applications and programs to spec
  • create and maintain databases
  • Experience with Cloud Hosting platforms (Azure)
  • Good knowledge of SOLID Principals

You’ll be working with the following languages and tech stack:

  • .NET
  • C#
  • .NET CORE
  • SQL
  • ASP.NET
  • Azure

Some of the perks you’ll enjoy:

  • Exciting projects
  • Rapid career progression
  • Remote
  • Salary up to 80k

Interested? Email me at [Email Address Removed] or ring me on [Phone Number Removed];

