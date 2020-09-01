ENVIRONMENT: A dynamic Financial Services Provider seeks the expertise of a proactive & forward-thinking Senior Software Developer who enjoys the challenge of resolving complex problems to develop, enhance & maintain systems. You must have Grade12/Matric, A Degree or recogised Diploma in Programming/Information Systems, 3 years’ Programming experience and able to extend CRM with custom C# plugins, experience troubleshooting & using Source Control: TFS. Your tech toolset should also include: ASP.Net, Delphi, SQL, Dynamics 365, JavaScript, OOP, SDLC, Kanban, Scrum & REST/RESTful APIs. DUTIES: Developing and enhancing production systems.

Trouble shooting and maintaining production systems.

System analysis and presenting possible solutions.

System Testing and documentation of changes. REQUIREMENTS: Qualifications – Grade 12 / Matric.

A Degree or recognised Diploma in Programming / Information Systems. Experience/Skills – At least 3-years’ Programming experience.

C# / ASP.NET / Delphi.

Strong Microsoft SQL skills.

Experience in developing web applications.

Dynamics 365 / JavaScript – with experience extending CRM with custom C# plugins.

Solid understanding of Object Orientated Programming.

Familiar with SDLC/Kanban/Scrum methodologies.

Experience in REST/RESTful APIs.

Experience in using source control (TFS).

Experience troubleshooting and resolving program problems.

Basic Accounting understanding.

Must be able to read, write and speak fluently in English. Advantageous – Azure.

Knowledge of Trust and Beneficiary fund environment.

Reading, writing and speaking other languages. ATTRIBUTES: Good communication and technical documentation skills.

Diagnostic ability.

Problem solving skills.

Analytical ability.

Ability to work independently and collaboratively in a team environment.

Be a self-starter and innovative thinker.

High level of integrity: Ability to keep things confidential will be crucial.

Sound organisational and time management skills.

Can work under pressure and meet deadlines.

Effective time management.

Customer-focused orientation. While we would really like to respond to every application, should you not be contacted for this position within 10 working days please consider your application unsuccessful. COMMENTS: When applying for jobs, ensure that you have the minimum job requirements. OnlySA Citizens will be considered for this role. If you are not in the mentioned location of any of the jobs, please note your relocation plans in all applications for jobs and correspondence. Please e-mail a word copy of your CV to [Email Address Removed] and mention the reference numbers of the jobs. We have a list of jobs on http://www.datafin.com. Datafin IT Recruitment – Cape Town Jobs.