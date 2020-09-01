ENVIRONMENT: An innovative FinTech company seeks the expertise of a highly skilled Senior SQL DBA who enjoys the challenge of resolving complex technical problems. Your core role will be to manage the SQL server to successfully store, organise, and access data. You will also be expected to analyse the organisations data management, input, and security needs, and develop tools that support data access and information security. On occasion you will write code and play a key role in optimising SQL queries while you oversee backups and audits to ensure that SQL databases remain accessible, secure, and stable. DUTIES: Manage SQL Server databases.

Monitor and assist Developers with query tuning and schema refinement.

Configure and maintain database servers and SDLC processes.

Monitor system’s health and performance daily.

Ensure high levels of performance, availability, sustainability and security.

Analyse, solve, and correct issues in real time.

Provide suggestions for solutions.

Refine and automate regular processes, track issues, and document changes.

Provide 24×7 support for critical production system.

Perform scheduled maintenance and support release deployment activities after hours.

Update data directly in the database for client fixes. REQUIREMENTS: 5+ Years’ experience in a similar role.

Data Management – Extensive familiarity with data management principles and best practices to properly store, migrate, and structure data for multiple applications.

Server Development & Maintenance – Strong grasp of server development and maintenance, including troubleshooting, data migration, and backup and recovery tasks.

Able to isolate and resolve database issues in real time to maintain access and data integrity.

Communication skills.

Communication skills. While we would really like to respond to every application, should you not be contacted for this position within 10 working days please consider your application unsuccessful. COMMENTS: When applying for jobs, ensure that you have the minimum job requirements. OnlySA Citizens will be considered for this role. If you are not in the mentioned location of any of the jobs, please note your relocation plans in all applications for jobs and correspondence. Please e-mail a word copy of your CV to [Email Address Removed] and mention the reference numbers of the jobs. We have a list of jobs on http://www.datafin.com. Datafin IT Recruitment – Cape Town Jobs.