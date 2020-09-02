Analyst Developer: Payment Systems

Purpose Statement

To analyse business or system requirements and data to enhance understanding of the Payments environment

To produce a comprehensive technical specification from business requirements by maintaining a high level of in-depth knowledge wrt Payment systems, the Payments Industry (EFT, ADO, SWIFT, RTC) and other relevant Back-End Systems and data sources

Experience

5 years Payments product specific work experience

Qualifications (Minimum)

Grade 12 National Certificate / Vocational

A relevant tertiary qualification in Information Technology

Qualifications (Ideal or Preferred)

A relevant tertiary qualification in Information Technology

Knowledge

Min:

Must have good knowledge of:

.Net Framework

C#

XML

Windows Communication Foundation

SQL

Cobol

UML

Object Orientation Development

Payment Systems

Best practices for .Net programming

Latest .Net framework and it’s abilities

Design Patterns and Architectural Patterns

FTP

Web services

Windows Server OS

UI Design

Must have detailed knowledge of:

IT systems development processes (SDLC)

Application development

ETL processes

Relational database technologies

Dimensional modelling

Standards and governance

UML

Systems analysis and design

Solid understanding of:

Payments systems environment

Best practices for Quality Assurance (QA)

Skills

Communications Skills

Computer Literacy (MS Word, MS Excel, MS Outlook)

Interpersonal & Relationship management Skills

Analytical Skills

Problem solving skills

Project Management Skills (Methodolgy Specific)

Competencies

Delivering Results and Meeting Customer Expectations

Achieving Personal Work Goals and Objectives

Working with People

Additional Information

Clear criminal and credit record

Contactable via own mobile phone

A valid driver’s license and own vehicle is required

Willingness to work or be available overtime and / or weekends if required

Capitec is committed to diversity and, where feasible, all appointments will support the achievement of our employment equity goalsFor further information regarding this job posting, please contact the Capitec Recruitment Consultant:

Kelly Tamrone Williams

Learn more/Apply for this position