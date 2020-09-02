Analyst Developer: Payment Systems

Purpose Statement
- To analyse business or system requirements and data to enhance understanding of the Payments environment
- To produce a comprehensive technical specification from business requirements by maintaining a high level of in-depth knowledge wrt Payment systems, the Payments Industry (EFT, ADO, SWIFT, RTC) and other relevant Back-End Systems and data sources
Experience
- 5 years Payments product specific work experience
Qualifications (Minimum)
- Grade 12 National Certificate / Vocational
- A relevant tertiary qualification in Information Technology
Qualifications (Ideal or Preferred)
- A relevant tertiary qualification in Information Technology
Knowledge
Min:
Must have good knowledge of:
- .Net Framework
- C#
- XML
- Windows Communication Foundation
- SQL
- Cobol
- UML
- Object Orientation Development
- Payment Systems
- Best practices for .Net programming
- Latest .Net framework and it’s abilities
- Design Patterns and Architectural Patterns
- FTP
- Web services
- Windows Server OS
- UI Design
Must have detailed knowledge of:
- IT systems development processes (SDLC)
- Application development
- ETL processes
- Relational database technologies
- Dimensional modelling
- Standards and governance
- UML
- Systems analysis and design
Solid understanding of:
- Payments systems environment
- Best practices for Quality Assurance (QA)
Skills
- Communications Skills
- Computer Literacy (MS Word, MS Excel, MS Outlook)
- Interpersonal & Relationship management Skills
- Analytical Skills
- Problem solving skills
- Project Management Skills (Methodolgy Specific)
Competencies
- Delivering Results and Meeting Customer Expectations
- Achieving Personal Work Goals and Objectives
- Working with People
Additional Information
- Clear criminal and credit record
- Contactable via own mobile phone
- A valid driver’s license and own vehicle is required
- Willingness to work or be available overtime and / or weekends if required
Capitec is committed to diversity and, where feasible, all appointments will support the achievement of our employment equity goalsFor further information regarding this job posting, please contact the Capitec Recruitment Consultant:
Kelly Tamrone Williams