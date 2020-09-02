Application Support Specialist

Minimum Basic Requirements:

3 years tertiary qualification or a relevant IT qualification

Minimum TWO years not greater than 4 years support analyst or application support experience

Basic knowledge of the disciplines in an application support environment, incident handling, change management, problem management

Problem-solving exposure at application and business transaction level using applications log files and SQL database queries

Financial Services / Stockbroking experience

Minimum Knowledge and Skills

Financial Services industry sector exposure: Application systems exposure such as Portia, Xplan, Hermes and others

SQL Server and SQL scripting

Experience of windows platforms

Understanding of Web technology

Excellent written and verbal skills in English and Afrikaans

