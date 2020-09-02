Application Support Specialist

Minimum Basic Requirements:
3 years tertiary qualification or a relevant IT qualification
Minimum TWO years not greater than 4 years support analyst or application support experience
Basic knowledge of the disciplines in an application support environment, incident handling, change management, problem management
Problem-solving exposure at application and business transaction level using applications log files and SQL database queries
Financial Services / Stockbroking experience
Minimum Knowledge and Skills
Financial Services industry sector exposure: Application systems exposure such as Portia, Xplan, Hermes and others
SQL Server and SQL scripting
Experience of windows platforms
Understanding of Web technology
Excellent written and verbal skills in English and Afrikaans