Business Analyst (Asset Management)

Do you feel like you’re just a number in a big corporate? Here’s your opportunity to join a small consulting firm and make a difference in more than one company.

Is this you?

This is your chance to work at various companies and gain invaluable exposure to various systems and processes while working with only the best asset managers in Cape Town.

What you’ll be doing (and why you’ll enjoy it)

You’ll be working as a Business Analyst on various projects at amazing companies in the investment industry, your role will change with each project you work on your skills and expertise will grow with assignment, you simply can’t do this in a corporate.

Where you’ll be doing it

You will join a small yet well-established, professional, specialist, entrepreneurial consulting firm that manages and runs projects at top asset managers. You’ll be based in the southern suburbs but when working on projects you get to work from your client’s premises.

What you’ll need

You need to know the tricks of the trade so you need to have been a Business Analyst for at least 5 years’ and you need to have gained solid experience working at an asset manager. A completed degree is essential as well as a professional certification/qualification as a BA is needed to make you successful and efficient in this role.

What you’ll get

You will get to work with an awesome team of Directors, it’s a flat structure so everyone is down to earth and you will get to tap into some incredible experience and knowledge just by interacting with your colleagues. You’ll gain exposure to the best systems and processes out there while working with the best investment companies. You’ll be permanently employed and a market related salary and performance bonuses are also up for grabs.

What next

For a confidential discussion please contact Claudette on [Phone Number Removed]; or [Phone Number Removed]; or send your CV to [Email Address Removed]

We appreciate that your CV might not be fully up to date. No problem, just send us what you have.

We do respond to everyone! Just give us a few days to work through your application.

