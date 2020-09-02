Senior Java Developer

Purpose:
The backend is a service oriented Spring based application. It provides a service layer for different user channels ranging from web, rich clients and batch users integrating via JMS and web services. The work contains a portion of support and refactoring of existing code as well as new development (extend it for new functionality) and add extra integration points.
Responsibilities/Tasks:
– Support existing and develop new functionality and components.
– Understand existing product and domain elements and work with business analysts to refine and implement new requirements.
– Refactor and improve the code to keep the product maintainable and adaptable to new requirements.
– Evaluate and improve application performance, and high availability features.
– Create unit and integrated system tests to show that the developed functionality works as intended.
– Create technical documentation that explains how the various components of the system work and how to use them.
– Do root cause analysis on bugs to find and fix the cause of a problem in an integrated system.
– Build and deploy the system on an application server.
– Create and execute functional test scenarios (dev testing).
– Work effectively in a team environment, actively collaborating to improve software development processes and standards.
Requirements:
– Relevant tertiary qualification in Information Technology or Computer/Engineering Sciences.
– A strong knowledge of Java is essential.
– 2-3 years relevant experience as a senior back-end developer in a multi-tiered Java application development.
– Experience in scripting languages is preferred (e.g. JavaScript, Angular, Python/Jython).
– Ability to work in a team environment and collaborate on a common (UML) design model.
– A thorough understanding of SDLC processes, tools and techniques.
Skills and Knowledge Requirements:
– Experience with team development tools: Use of source control applications (preferably GIT); Use of a UML tool for documentation.
– Experience of the following technologies:
– JEE (J2EE) server side technologies, SOAP and Services
– Spring framework (preferable)
– JPA /Hibernate
– Experience with an application server (IBM Websphere – preferable)
– Integration experience (Web/RESTful services, JMS)
– JAXB and XML Schema
– Maven
– SQL and experience with a relational database (i.e. Oracle, PostgreSQL, MySQL, DB2)
– SoapUI/Postman
– Ability to deliver production quality software by e.g. paying attention to detail, do extensive unit testing and support quality testing phases.
– Knowledge and experience of the following would be a plus:
– Business process/workflow layers e.g. JBPM, BPEL (Activiti)
– Rules engines (i.e. Drools)
– Design patterns (Object Oriented, SOLID, GRASP)
– Continuous integration tools (i.e. Jenkins, Bamboo, Docker)
Personal Profile:
– Self-starter, self-motivated, team player
– Excellent communication and interpersonal skills
– Strong attention to detail
– Able to work under pressure and meet deadlines
– Finisher