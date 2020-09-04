Business Intelligence (BI) Analyst (Credit and Collections) (CH543)

Due to the rapid growth of their business, our client in the banking industry is recruiting and looking to employ a Business Intelligence Analyst.

The purpose the position is to enhance the decision-making of management through the extraction and use of data to develop appropriate analyses of client behaviour and business trends, providing real insight and perspective by creating and utilising reports as well as making recommendations and proposals.

Qualifications

Grade 12 National Certificate / Vocational

A relevant tertiary qualification with majors in Finance, Statistics, Computer Science, Engineering and or Operational Research required; OR

4+ years’ experience in an Analysis role.

Experience

Required

3+ years’ experience in an Analysis role in either; Credit life Cycle or parts thereof (e.g. Granting, Credit Book or Recoveries)

SQL experience (intermediate to advanced level)

Excel experience (intermediate to advanced level)

Advantageous

QlikView and or Power BI experience. (Moving to Power BI)

Knowledge of retail banking operational areas

Competencies

Analytical

Ability to work with people

Ability to relate and network

Ability to present and communicate information effectively

Ability to persuade and influence stakeholders

Ability to plan and organize

Ability to deliver results and meet customer expectations

Ability to adapt and respond to change

Report writing

Self-starter (initiate and run with complex work items with limited supervision)

Creative and innovative (think outside of the box to solve unfamiliar problems and add new and insightful perspectives)

Additional Information

A valid driver’s license and own vehicle is preferred

Ability and willingness to work in an open plan environment

Clear criminal and credit record

General:

