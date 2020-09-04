Business Intelligence (BI) Analyst (Credit and Collections) (CH543)

Ref: CH543b
Due to the rapid growth of their business, our client in the banking industry is recruiting and looking to employ a Business Intelligence Analyst.
The purpose the position is to enhance the decision-making of management through the extraction and use of data to develop appropriate analyses of client behaviour and business trends, providing real insight and perspective by creating and utilising reports as well as making recommendations and proposals.
Qualifications
- Grade 12 National Certificate / Vocational
- A relevant tertiary qualification with majors in Finance, Statistics, Computer Science, Engineering and or Operational Research required; OR
- 4+ years’ experience in an Analysis role.
Experience
Required
- 3+ years’ experience in an Analysis role in either;
- Credit life Cycle or parts thereof (e.g. Granting, Credit Book or Recoveries)
- SQL experience (intermediate to advanced level)
- Excel experience (intermediate to advanced level)
Advantageous
- QlikView and or Power BI experience. (Moving to Power BI)
- Knowledge of retail banking operational areas
Competencies
- Analytical
- Ability to work with people
- Ability to relate and network
- Ability to present and communicate information effectively
- Ability to persuade and influence stakeholders
- Ability to plan and organize
- Ability to deliver results and meet customer expectations
- Ability to adapt and respond to change
- Report writing
- Self-starter (initiate and run with complex work items with limited supervision)
- Creative and innovative (think outside of the box to solve unfamiliar problems and add new and insightful perspectives)
Additional Information
- A valid driver’s license and own vehicle is preferred
- Ability and willingness to work in an open plan environment
- Clear criminal and credit record
General:
- While we would really like to respond to every application, should you not be contacted for this position within 15 days please consider your application as unsuccessful.
- In keeping with our client’s employment equity requirements, only South African citizens will be considered.
- Please include your current salary and salary expectations.