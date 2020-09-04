Developer – C# / .NET (Switching)

Developer – C# / .Net (Switching) (Parvana)About the Client:

  • This client looks for high achievers who wish to build a career at a top international IT company.
    Their typical applicant should not just be looking for a job, but should be seeking a career filled with opportunity, should enjoy the challenge of working towards stretch goals; and be willing to take every chance to grow on a technical and personal level.
    Join an elite team.

Responsibilities:

  • Delivering code that is functional, understandable, maintainable and testable.

  • Working closely with analysts, documenters and testers.

  • Automated testing of features developed.

  • Delivering technical documentation as and when required.

  • Acting as a mentor to all team members on their assigned project tasks.

  • Participating in training design, documentation and delivery efforts.

  • Participating in Agile team meetings.

  • Utilising version control, build, continuous integration solutions and code quality tools as required.

Qualifications:

  • Relevant tertiary qualification with a computer science major.

Skills / Experience:

  • 5 years commercial experience developing software.
  • Minimum 2 yearsâ€™ work experience or equivalent understanding and skills in telecom switch networks in applicable areas of knowledge:
    • Understanding of switchÂ and network planning and optimization.
    • Understanding of switch commands and switch configurations.
    • The understanding should be related to network switches from leading providers such as for example Huawei, Ericsson, Nokia, NetNumber.
  • 3 – 5 years VB / C#.Net experience.
  • Must have experience developing unit tests.
  • Must have Oracle and MS SQL Server experience.
  • Strong skills and experience in performance analysis and performance code tuning in Oracle and .Net.
  • Must have a strong relational database and stored procedure experience.
  • Be comfortable constructing complex high performance SQL queries.
  • Experience with Web Services, MS SQL Server, MS Reporting Services an advantage.
  • Technical experience and skills in product design, product development, and/or product implementation as part of the earlier work experience.
  • Knowledgeable and experienced in agile software development methodologies.
  • Experience in the use of Continuous Integration (CI) tools (Hudson/Jenkins) advantageous.
  • Experience in a Test Driven Development (TDD) and Behaviour Driven Development (BDD) advantageous.
  • Ability to mentor and guide intermediate developers in their work.
  • Telecommunications background advantageous.

