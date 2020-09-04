Senior Desktop Support Technician (6 month contract)

Sep 4, 2020

Our client within the Retail sector is looking for a Desktop Technician on a 6 month contract basis

  • Set-up and install workstations
  • Identify computer hardware and software problems
  • Fix computer hardware and software problems
  • Complete administrative records as required

Minimum Requirements

  • Grade 12 
  • Accredited MCITP or equivalent certification
  • Minimum 3 years experience in a Desktop Support environment
  • Motivated and organized with customer oriented and service focus
  • Able to work independently without direct supervision
  • Attention to detail and ability to work under pressure
  • Good administration and time-management skills.
  • Own transport
  • Willing to work overtime and standby occasionally

