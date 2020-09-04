Senior Desktop Support Technician (6 month contract)

Our client within the Retail sector is looking for a Desktop Technician on a 6 month contract basis
- Set-up and install workstations
- Identify computer hardware and software problems
- Fix computer hardware and software problems
- Complete administrative records as required
Minimum Requirements
- Grade 12
- Accredited MCITP or equivalent certification
- Minimum 3 years experience in a Desktop Support environment
- Motivated and organized with customer oriented and service focus
- Able to work independently without direct supervision
- Attention to detail and ability to work under pressure
- Good administration and time-management skills.
- Own transport
- Willing to work overtime and standby occasionally