Senior Desktop Support Technician (6 month contract)

Our client within the Retail sector is looking for a Desktop Technician on a 6 month contract basis

Set-up and install workstations

Identify computer hardware and software problems

Fix computer hardware and software problems

Complete administrative records as required

Minimum Requirements

Grade 12

Accredited MCITP or equivalent certification

Minimum 3 years experience in a Desktop Support environment

Motivated and organized with customer oriented and service focus

Able to work independently without direct supervision

Attention to detail and ability to work under pressure

Good administration and time-management skills.

Own transport

Willing to work overtime and standby occasionally

