Business Analyst Team Lead

Position Purpose:The Business Analyst Team Lead is responsible for leading, coaching, and training a team of Business Analysts to maximize productivity and increase business delivery within the Business Analysis space.This includes the fostering of cross-discipline relationships to constantly review and improve on ways of work. The Team Lead is also responsible for the end-to-end L3 business architecture for the area of responsibility and actively engages with the business stakeholders to consult on projects and work requests and the prioritization of the analysis deliverables.Qualifications

3-year Bachelor Degree in Business Analytics or Information Systems or Business Management, FTI Diploma, or equivalent qualification in Analytics, Informatics, Computer Science, Programming or Business

1 – 2 years Facilitation/ Coaching qualification

IIBA (International Institute for Business Analysts)

Experience:

5 – 10 years in a Management role desirable

5 – 10 years IT Experience desirable

5 years Business Analysis Techniques (IT)

5 years Business Process Management

3-5 Years Business Requirements Writing

5 Years People Management

5 Years Quality Management

5 years Conflict Management

5 Years Coaching & Mentoring

3 – 5 years’ Experience in projects related to tooling for professionals (e.g. Incident Management tools, Integration tools, release management tools, etc.)

3-5 Years’ Experience in projects dealing with IT Specific environments, such as Information Security, Application Monitoring, Enterprise data management tools, Networks, and shared platforms etc.

