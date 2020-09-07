Software Engineer (Frontend, JavaScript, Customer Facing)

Ref: CH576Our client, a the fast growing online food delivery business is looking for a highly talented Software Development Engineer (JavaScript, Customer-Facing) to join their team in Cape Town.Bring your love of all things front-end and that desire to make the best experience for the customer! The client:We are a young, dynamic, hyper growth company looking for smart, creative, hard-working people with integrity to join us. We offer a market related, Total Remuneration Package which allows full flexibility according to your needs, a great work environment and a promise that you won’t be bored as long as you are prepared for a challenge and want to build something great. Reporting to the Engineering Manager Your responsibilities will include:
- Your primary focus will be to implement front-end JavaScript coding at a senior level with a focus on performance, maintainability, and testable code.
- Your main duties will include creating modules and components and coupling them together into a functional site.
- The design will be delivered to you, but you will work closely with the designers and back-end developers, and communicate primarily with the API using standard methods, as well as be expected to make modifications to the existing code.
- Apply best practice and ensure stability and security of the applications.
Attributes required:
- You have a natural affinity for well-structured HTML, CSS and JavaScript code and follow best practice to create responsive web front ends that deliver an experience that delights our customer.
- You are a passionate skilled JavaScript engineer, and will be part of a team responsible for the development of our customer facing mobile and desktop websites.
- You have thorough understanding and experience with JavaScript coding and related frameworks and tools, HTML & CSS ,web architecture, various caching layers and communication protocols between the different components.
- You have a desire to help design, develop and refine new features, brainstorm new ideas and concepts as well as locate and resolve bugs and crashes
- You must be comfortable on the command line, locally and remotely (SSH) in a *nix-based environment.
- You have a minimum of 5+ years of experience as a Front-end developer writing code.
- You are very proficient in coding plain JavaScript from scratch and understands inheritance in JavaScript and advanced JavaScript techniques.
- You appreciate and understand object-oriented programming concepts and have solid experience writing performant front-end code based on MVC JavaScript Frameworks such as Angular JS, React, Vue, Backbone, etc.
- You have a good understanding of asynchronous request handling, partial page updates, and AJAX
- You know strategies and have experience to handle issues related to browser fragmentation, different screen sizes and OS’
- You have experience using a source control solution such as Git
Nice to have experience:
- Full stack experience of any sort is a huge plus!
- Experience with Sketch, Zeplin and Photoshop.
- Experience with Google Maps & Firebase.
- Experience with CSS precompilers such as Less or Sass.
- Experience with responsive and/or mobile first interfaces.
Qualifications:
- Information Technology or Science Degree.
- Minimum 5 years of experience.
The Environment
:
- Employees are entrepreneurial and dynamic, smart, customer-centric, fun and have the shared ambition of takealot.com being the leading e-commerce company in Africa.
- We have fun, work hard, take ownership, work in teams to create solutions, and are always open to direct feedback/new ideas on where we can improve.
- We are short on ego and high on output.
- We are doers and not only thinkers, it’s all in the execution after all.
- We love what we do and what we are creating.
We seek to Employ:
- is respectful but forthright
- is an expert at doing, who can not only design but also execute
- is analytical, able to use data to make decisions
- is competitive, self-directed and strive to be the BEST (GREAT requires a lot of work and does not only happen during business hours)
- is passionate about the potential of e-commerce and delivering a world-class customer experience
- is entrepreneurial, thrives under change and accepts it is a constant and always looks for solutions to do something better and faster
- is business SMART. Able to think about problems from a business perspective using technical and product input.
- is curious and challenge the status quo
- is innovative and enjoys iteration
- is collaborative
- will be at the cutting edge of developing new concepts
- thinks like an owner of the business
- is smart, has integrity and is hard working