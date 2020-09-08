Business Analyst Team Lead

Qualifications
- 3-year Bachelor Degree in Business Analytics or Information Systems or Business Management, FTI Diploma, or equivalent qualification in Analytics, Informatics, Computer Science, Programming or Business
- 1 – 2 years Facilitation/ Coaching qualification
- IIBA (International Institute for Business Analysts)
Experience:
- 5 – 10 years in a Management role desirable
- 5 – 10 years IT Experience desirable
- 5 years Business Analysis Techniques (IT)
- 5 years Business Process Management
- 3-5 Years Business Requirements Writing
- 5 Years People Management
- 5 Years Quality Management
- 5 years Conflict Management
- 5 Years Coaching & Mentoring
- 3 – 5 years’ Experience in projects related to tooling for professionals (e.g. Incident Management tools, Integration tools, release management tools, etc.)
- 3-5 Years’ Experience in projects dealing with IT Specific environments, such as Information Security, Application Monitoring, Enterprise data management tools, Networks, and shared platforms etc.