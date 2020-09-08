Technical Test Analyst (API Automation) (EE)

ENVIRONMENT: You will play a critical role in the design of cutting-edge software of a renowned investment firm, while solving complex issues as their next Technical Test Analyst. You will require strong API Automation experience, ideally a Computer Science/Business Information Systems Degree, able to program using Scala/JavaScript/UFT, have tested financial applications and you know where it’s most effective for an automated test to live with experience in Unit Testing, Integration & E2E. Please note this is an Employment Equity role. DUTIES: Estimate effort for testing tasks.

Define the test approach for each sprint.

Extract test requirements for user stories.

Design and create test cases.

Execute test cases manually / automated.

Manual front-end functional testing of applications – which includes system, integration, regression, and end to end testing as well as exploratory testing.

Collaborate closely with developers, identifying, logging, prioritizing, and verifying defects in a defect tracking system.

Manage and maintain the test environments and test data implementing automated tests.

Develop test tools and extend test frameworks and test environments.

First line support and root cause analysis of production issues and proactive, friendly, transparent, and efficient support service.

Play a central role in establishing best practices for testing in an agile environment.

Continuous improvement initiatives specifically regarding quality.

Product risk mitigation thereby limiting defects in production.

Project risk mitigation thereby ensuring a smooth deployment process.

Manage and maintain the regression test suits (manual / automated).

Carry out exploratory testing.

Final sign-off of new releases. REQUIREMENTS: Qualifications – Degree in Computer Science or Business Information Systems ideal, but solid experience will be considered as well. Experience/Skills – Understand the systems you are testing.

Program (we use Scala, JavaScript and UFT amongst others) or are interested in learning to program.

Write SQL.

You know where it is most effective for an automated test to live. (Unit, Integration, E2E)

You can speak the same language as the developers.

You understand the benefits of manual testing but also the costs.

You are continually trying to improve your testing skills.

You read widely about what is happening in the world of testing.

You know that learning did not end with the last course you did but rather its continuous for the rest of your life.

You care about releasing great software.

Testing financial applications.

Testing financial applications.

Enjoy complicated numerical calculations.