Business Analyst (Supply Chain)

Job Advert Summary

To ensure that efficient and cost effective business solutions and processes are in place to address business needs/requirements.

Job Objectives entails:

•To understand the current business environment

•To identify and understand business requirements

•To determine a suitable solution to address business needs/requirements

•To deliver the required solution

•To train business users

•To continuously support the business environment

•To lead, mentor and coach junior and intermediate BA’s within the stream.

Learn more/Apply for this position