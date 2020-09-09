Data Engineer – Western Cape – R500k – R600k per Annum

This role is for a global investment group built around world-class talent, sound risk management, and innovative leading-edge technology.

As a Data Engineer, you must be an expert in SQL development further providing support to the Data and Analytics in database design, data flow and analysis activities. This position also plays a key role in the development and deployment of innovative big data platforms for advanced analytics and data processing.

Your skills and talents:

– Degree in Computer Sciences / Btech in Engineering or related.

– 5-8 years of an application and data engineering background.

– SQL, Power BI, No-Sql, Python.

– Skilled in IT Data Analysis, Data Security, Database Knowledge & Monitoring.

– Experience gained in Insurance and Investments is highly advantageous.

– Working with big data tools is highly advantageous.

Main Responsibilities:

– Using a structured approach to problem solving and delivery.

– Create design standards, patterns, and principles.

– Data management, developing and modelling.

– Ability to engage with stakeholders, data scientists, business analysts, data engineers and solution architects.

Reference Number for this position is KB49459 which is a Permanent position based in Western Cape offering a cost to company salary of R500k – R600k Per Annum negotiable on experience and ability. Contact Kavisha Bissessar on [Email Address Removed]

