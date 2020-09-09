POSITION: Full Stack PHP Developer / Intermediate Developer
LOCATION: Cape Town
TYPE: Permanent
SALARY: Market-related, depending on experience (CTC package will include Medical Aid contribution)
Our client is looking for a smart and talented Intermediate Developer to join the dynamic and growing Cape Town team. The candidate should be a full stack developer, being comfortable on both front and backend. A background in any UNIX language such as PHP, Python or JavaScript is required with a solid understanding of relational databases and SQL.
JOB ROLE
– You will programme website designs into HTML / CSS / JavaScript (typically using the Expression Engine CMS).
– You need a good eye for UX.
– You will also be responsible for back-end development, specifically with regards to database design and programming (PHP / MySQL) by utilising a variety of frameworks (such as CakePHP).
– You will be managing your own team of Developers and managing Projects assigned to your team.
MINIMUM ESSENTIAL REQUIREMENTS
– Matric (Higher Grade Maths).
– 3 Years’ experience in PHP.
– Experience in HTML, CSS and CakePHP.
– Experience in MySQL.
– Must be comfortable with working with Linux, particularly with the LAMP stack (Must have some form of server admin experience).
– Must have a good understanding of MVC principles.
– Must have strong data modelling skills and a good understanding of entity relationships.
– Good communication skills as you will be the primary technical contact in the team, as well as the primary contact for Clients, should your PM not be available.
PREFERRED EXPERIENCE & QUALIFICATIONS
– Experience in Expression Engine.
– Relevant diploma or tertiary qualification.
– Managed a team of Developers.
PERSONAL ATTRIBUTES
– Self-motivated.
– Excellent verbal/written communication skills.
– High level of attention to detail.
– Excellent organisational and time management skills
DUTIES & RESPONSIBILITIES
– Web Development: Creation of front-end (HTML, CSS, jQuery) and backend (CakePHP, EE, etc.).
– Leadership capability.
– Speed and quality of development.
– Intuitive understanding of requirements.
APPLICATION
– Applicants & job seekers are advised, required & requested to apply for the position directly on Jobnet Recruitment’s website.
– Only applicants that match the minimum requirements of the job specification will be contacted.
– If you have not heard from us after 2 weeks, please consider your application unsuccessful for this position.