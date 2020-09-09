CITY OF CAPE TOWN JOB OPPORTUNITIES
CORPORATE SERVICES
INFORMATION SERVICES AND TECHNOLOGY
ENTERPRISE RESOURCE PLANNING (ERP) SUPPORT CENTRE
The City of Cape Town has been at the forefront of the SAP implementation in South Africa. We are looking for experienced professionals who have worked in a SAP environment.
PRINCIPAL ERP ANALYST: BUSINESS INTELLIGENCE
TCOE: FROM R840 607 TO R1 269 916 PER ANNUM – REF. NO.: CS 71/20
Closing date: 18 September 2020
