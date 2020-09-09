Security Engineer

Our client is looking for a Self-Sufficient Senior Security Engineer to join the orgization. The person will need to have implementation experience.

The Person will require the following experience and qualifications:

– Cisco/Fortinet/NetScaler security appliances would be advantageous

– Knowledge of networking would be advantageous

– To implement the security policies and to ensure compliance on WEB Application Firewalls, Network Security Group (NSG’s) and Identity Access Management (IAM) within various Cloud Solutions

– To remediate security incidents and associated event handling

– To ensure that security operational tasks are performed

– To participate in “Clients” security projects

– To perform security awareness training

Min years of experience required:

Essential:

– IT security experience (5-6 years)

– IT experience in retail environment would be advantageous

Minimum qualification required:

Security related certifications – CISSP, CCSP

– IT related B degree

Additional Requirements:

Professional Registration/Membership:

– Information Security Forums

– ISACA

– ISC2

Learn more/Apply for this position