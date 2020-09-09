Our client is looking for a Self-Sufficient Senior Security Engineer to join the orgization. The person will need to have implementation experience.
The Person will require the following experience and qualifications:
– Cisco/Fortinet/NetScaler security appliances would be advantageous
– Knowledge of networking would be advantageous
– To implement the security policies and to ensure compliance on WEB Application Firewalls, Network Security Group (NSG’s) and Identity Access Management (IAM) within various Cloud Solutions
– To remediate security incidents and associated event handling
– To ensure that security operational tasks are performed
– To participate in “Clients” security projects
– To perform security awareness training
Min years of experience required:
Essential:
– IT security experience (5-6 years)
– IT experience in retail environment would be advantageous
Minimum qualification required:
Security related certifications – CISSP, CCSP
– IT related B degree
Additional Requirements:
Professional Registration/Membership:
– Information Security Forums
– ISACA
– ISC2