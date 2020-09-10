Business Analyst: Operations (Pipeline)

Sep 10, 2020

This advert is purposed at attracting talent for future dated opportunities.Purpose Statement
• Liaise with business to formulate business specifications and functional descriptions to meet business requirements
• Liaise with development team to hand-over functional descriptions
• Compile test plans and ensure delivery is according to business requirements
• Continuous business and industry research to guide the critical evaluation of new and existing software / application solutionsExperience
Min:

  • Must have proven experience as Business Analyst (BA) within the (specify) environment
  • Junior BA (Product Analyst)
  • At least 3 – 5 years’ relevant business experience
  • At least 1 – 3 years’ experience as Product Analyst (Junior BA)
  • Business Analyst
  • At least 3 – 7 years’ experience as Business Analyst
  • Basic project management experience
  • Senior Business Analyst
  • At least 7 years’ experience as Business Analyst
  • Basic project management experience

Qualifications (Minimum)

  • Grade 12 National Certificate / Vocational in Grade 12 National Certificate

Qualifications (Ideal or Preferred)

  • A relevant degree in Information Technology

Knowledge
Min:

• Must have detailed knowledge of:
IT systems development processes
Application development
Business analysis and design
Standards and governance
Testing practices

Ideal:

• Detailed knowledge of:
Agile development life cycle
Banking systems

• Knowledge of UML and business process modelling (BPM)

• Solid understanding of:
Capitec Bank's systems environment
Capitec Bank business model
Best practices for Quality Assurance (QA)

  • Analytical Skills
  • Problem solving skills
  • Strategic Thinking Skills
  • Communications Skills
  • Interpersonal & Relationship management Skills
  • Influencing Skills
  • Negotiation skills
  • Presentation Skills
  • Facilitation Skills
  • Attention to Detail
  • Planning, organising and coordination skills

Additional Information

  • A valid driver’s license and own vehicle is preferred
  • Clear criminal and credit record
  • Contactable via own mobile phone

Capitec is committed to diversity and, where feasible, all appointments will support the achievement of our employment equity goals.

