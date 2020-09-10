Business Analyst: Operations (Pipeline)

This advert is purposed at attracting talent for future dated opportunities.Purpose Statement

• Liaise with business to formulate business specifications and functional descriptions to meet business requirements

• Liaise with development team to hand-over functional descriptions

• Compile test plans and ensure delivery is according to business requirements

• Continuous business and industry research to guide the critical evaluation of new and existing software / application solutionsExperience

Min:

Must have proven experience as Business Analyst (BA) within the (specify) environment

Junior BA (Product Analyst)

At least 3 – 5 years’ relevant business experience

At least 1 – 3 years’ experience as Product Analyst (Junior BA)

Business Analyst

At least 3 – 7 years’ experience as Business Analyst

Basic project management experience

Senior Business Analyst

At least 7 years’ experience as Business Analyst

Basic project management experience

Qualifications (Minimum)

Grade 12 National Certificate / Vocational in Grade 12 National Certificate

Qualifications (Ideal or Preferred)

A relevant degree in Information Technology

Knowledge

Min:

• Must have detailed knowledge of:

Ã¯û€šÂ§ IT systems development processes

Ã¯û€šÂ§ Application development

Ã¯û€šÂ§ Business analysis and design

Ã¯û€šÂ§ Standards and governance

Ã¯û€šÂ§ Testing practices

Ideal:

• Detailed knowledge of:

Ã¯û€šÂ§ Agile development life cycle

Ã¯û€šÂ§ Banking systems

• Knowledge of UML and business process modelling (BPM)

• Solid understanding of:

Ã¯û€šÂ§ Capitec Bank’s systems environment

Ã¯û€šÂ§ Capitec Bank business model

Ã¯û€šÂ§ Best practices for Quality Assurance (QA)Skills

Analytical Skills

Problem solving skills

Strategic Thinking Skills

Communications Skills

Interpersonal & Relationship management Skills

Influencing Skills

Negotiation skills

Presentation Skills

Facilitation Skills

Attention to Detail

Planning, organising and coordination skills

Additional Information

A valid driver’s license and own vehicle is preferred

Clear criminal and credit record

Contactable via own mobile phone

Capitec is committed to diversity and, where feasible, all appointments will support the achievement of our employment equity goals.

Learn more/Apply for this position