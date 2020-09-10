Business Analyst: Operations (Pipeline)

This advert is purposed at attracting talent for future dated opportunities.Purpose Statement
• Liaise with business to formulate business specifications and functional descriptions to meet business requirements
• Liaise with development team to hand-over functional descriptions
• Compile test plans and ensure delivery is according to business requirements
• Continuous business and industry research to guide the critical evaluation of new and existing software / application solutionsExperience
Min:
- Must have proven experience as Business Analyst (BA) within the (specify) environment
- Junior BA (Product Analyst)
- At least 3 – 5 years’ relevant business experience
- At least 1 – 3 years’ experience as Product Analyst (Junior BA)
- Business Analyst
- At least 3 – 7 years’ experience as Business Analyst
- Basic project management experience
- Senior Business Analyst
- At least 7 years’ experience as Business Analyst
- Basic project management experience
Qualifications (Minimum)
- Grade 12 National Certificate / Vocational in Grade 12 National Certificate
Qualifications (Ideal or Preferred)
- A relevant degree in Information Technology
Knowledge
Min:
• Must have detailed knowledge of:
Ã¯û€šÂ§ IT systems development processes
Ã¯û€šÂ§ Application development
Ã¯û€šÂ§ Business analysis and design
Ã¯û€šÂ§ Standards and governance
Ã¯û€šÂ§ Testing practices
Ideal:
• Detailed knowledge of:
Ã¯û€šÂ§ Agile development life cycle
Ã¯û€šÂ§ Banking systems
• Knowledge of UML and business process modelling (BPM)
• Solid understanding of:
Ã¯û€šÂ§ Capitec Bank’s systems environment
Ã¯û€šÂ§ Capitec Bank business model
Ã¯û€šÂ§ Best practices for Quality Assurance (QA)Skills
- Analytical Skills
- Problem solving skills
- Strategic Thinking Skills
- Communications Skills
- Interpersonal & Relationship management Skills
- Influencing Skills
- Negotiation skills
- Presentation Skills
- Facilitation Skills
- Attention to Detail
- Planning, organising and coordination skills
Additional Information
- A valid driver’s license and own vehicle is preferred
- Clear criminal and credit record
- Contactable via own mobile phone
Capitec is committed to diversity and, where feasible, all appointments will support the achievement of our employment equity goals.