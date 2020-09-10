IT Technician

Sep 10, 2020

We are looking for an IT Technician to join our family and assist our clients in and around Cape Town.

We require the services of an experienced (at least 5 yrs. experience) IT Technician that will be required to go to certain sites as well as work remotely from our helpdesk and in our workshop.

We have a number are hardworkers in our family so you will be expected to be the same, we are also a brainy bunch so you can’t let us down.

We don’t micromanage our team so you need to be able to manage yourself.

Learn more/Apply for this position