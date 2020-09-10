IT Technician

We are looking for an IT Technician to join our family and assist our clients in and around Cape Town.

We require the services of an experienced (at least 5 yrs. experience) IT Technician that will be required to go to certain sites as well as work remotely from our helpdesk and in our workshop.

We have a number are hardworkers in our family so you will be expected to be the same, we are also a brainy bunch so you can’t let us down.

We don’t micromanage our team so you need to be able to manage yourself.

