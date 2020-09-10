Senior DevOps Engineer

As a Senior DevOps Engineer you will be responsible for managing, monitoring and provisioning of elastically scalable infrastructure, tools and techniques to support a fast-growing platform and distributed system.

Key responsibilities:

– Managing infrastructure which includes setup, monitoring and alerts, resource allocation, and deployment architecture using a wide range of AWS cloud technologies

– Implement and manage network/routing setup as well as integration into external systems

– Implementation and automation of runtime environments for software in support of engineering development processes

– Drive virtualization technologies with continuous deployment and elastic scalability in mind

– Manage system security and backup strategies across a wide variety of technologies and products

Attributes/Experience required:

– Ability to code and script

– Experience with Continuous Integration (CI) / Continuous Delivery (CD)

– Experience of *nix based systems and tools in order to administrate, manage and monitor

– Experience with configuration management (chef, puppet, git)

– Experience with specific AWS cloud technologies (EC2, ECS, Route53, ELB, EBS, VPC, S3, CloudWatch)

– Experience with virtualization technologies (e.g. Docker, Kubernetes)

Nice to have:

– Experience with NoSQL, PostgreSQL, Dynamo, Elasticsearch

– Experience with common web stack applications (nginx, tornado)

– Experience with messaging platforms (Kafka, Kinesis)

– Experience with Google (GCM, Firebase)

Qualifications:

– Information Technology or Science Degree

– Minimum 5 years of experience

