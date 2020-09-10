Senior Full Stack Developer

This company is a fintech start up founded in Cape Town with an office in London and big plans to expand to wider Europe and other global markets. The company will soon be launching its mobile app for Android and IOS together with a selection of investment bundles that are the first of their kind, focusing on Crypto currency. These bundles offer diversified exposure to the following emerging trends:

Artificial intelligence

Biotech

Cannabis

eSports

5G technology

Artifical meat

The role:

The successful candidate will be a smart, driven and technically competent senior full stack developer and they will:

Lead the way in building the next generation investment platform Develop and launch the mobile investment app on IOS and Android Manage, along with the founder and other seniors, a quality development team Take co-ownership of the technological growth and direction of the company to secure long term success

Tech Stack:

React

.Net, .Net core

DevOps – Azure DevOps

Azure cloud services

Postman for API documentation and testing min requirements

8+ years as a back end software developer

College or University degree in computer related subject or proven relevant experience in software development

Learn more/Apply for this position