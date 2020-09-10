Senior Java Developer

Software Developer / Architect

Stellenbosch

Permanent

Flexible working (Partial remote)

A dynamic software development company (web, mobile & IoT products) has a new opportunity for a skilled Back-end focused indiviudal to join their team. The company strives to be the best at what they do and therefore require exceptional people.

This position would best suit a Senior developer with Architectural design experience, ready to move into a softawre Architect Position.

The teams are serious about delivering products that unlock the value in their client’s data and processes and value great user experiences.

If you have a good Academic background, strong technical skills and are passionate about creating software solutions, you may suit this position well.

Responsibilities

The Software Developer & Architect will lead a development team in creating software solutions that meet the companies’ clients’ needs. You will be responsible for communicating with clients to determine their requirements, creating comprehensive solution plans, and leading a team of software engineers as they develop final products.

To be successful as a Software Architect, you should be an expert problem solver with a strong understanding of the broad range of software technologies and platforms available. Top candidates will also be excellent leaders and communicators.

As an Architect you should have experience in backend, web and mobile technologies. You should also be a team player with an eye for visual design and utility.

Position competencies

– Work with development teams and product managers to design software solutions

– Design client-side and server-side architecture

– Build the back-end of applications

– Develop and manage well-functioning databases and applications

– Write effective APIs (REST / GraphQL)

– Test software for performance and scalability

– Troubleshoot, debug and upgrade software

Requirements

– About 10 years of development experience depending on complexity of previous roles

– Relevant B.Sc or B.Eng university degree – not negotiable

– Independent Problem solver and analytical thinker

Must have experience:

– Microservices and serverless backend architectures

– Setup and maintenance of cloud based infrastructure

– SQL and NoSQL database setup and management

– Containers

– Demonstrable previous architectural design experience

Experience using the below technologies in order to achieve the above mentioned:

– Java/Kotlin, Spring, Spring Boot, NodeJS, Express

– Experience with Relational Database and NoSQL databases

– Linux, Docker, Kubernetes

– CI/CD (eg Jenkins, TeamCity, Azure Pipelines etc)

– Cloud experience such as Google Cloud or AWS

Experience in any of the following will strengthen the application:

– Android Development, IOS Development, Hybrid Mobile Development (React Native)

– ReactJS, VueJS, Angular

Perks

– Work within a strong growing team

– Innovative, fast-paced and fun work environment

– Flexible, results oriented culture

– We are serious about work-life balance

– Daily meals when at the office

– Great Coffee when at the office

