GIS Technician

My client based in Citrusdal is looking for an experienced an Estate GIS Technician/ Surveyor. You will be required to gather data on the various farms? and assist in the maintenance of the Geographic Information System (GIS).

Key duties include:

The use of RTK GPS technology to survey data relating to orchards and fixed infrastructure.

You will assist in the desktop and on-site layout out capital projects i.e. dams, pipelines, buildings roads etc.

Heavily involved in projects and the project progression using site data.

Produce and update farm maps using updated naming conventions.

Analysis and interpretation of real time production data geospatially from multiple remote data sources

Requirements and Competencies:

A relevant tertiary qualification with a focus on geography, computer science, or closely environmental field.

Demonstrate a continuous learning attitude

A minimum of 3 years GIS experience preferably within agricultural or construction environment

Good experience in Excel, QGIS, ArcGIS

Trimble experience would be advantageous

Willingness and ability to work and prosper within a team environment

Self-motivated, driven, resilient and humble

