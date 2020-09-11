GIS Technician

My client based in Citrusdal is looking for an experienced an Estate GIS Technician/ Surveyor. You will be required to gather data on the various farms? and assist in the maintenance of the Geographic Information System (GIS).

Key duties include:

  • The use of RTK GPS technology to survey data relating to orchards and fixed infrastructure. 
  • You will assist in the desktop and on-site layout out capital projects i.e. dams, pipelines, buildings roads etc.
  • Heavily involved in projects and the project progression using site data. 
  • Produce and update farm maps using updated naming conventions.
  • Analysis and interpretation of real time production data geospatially from multiple remote data sources

Requirements and Competencies:

  • A relevant tertiary qualification with a focus on geography, computer science, or closely environmental field.
  • Demonstrate a continuous learning attitude
  • A minimum of 3 years GIS experience preferably within agricultural or construction environment
  • Good experience in Excel, QGIS, ArcGIS
  • Trimble experience would be advantageous
  • Willingness and ability to work and prosper within a team environment
  • Self-motivated, driven, resilient and humble

