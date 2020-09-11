My client based in Citrusdal is looking for an experienced an Estate GIS Technician/ Surveyor. You will be required to gather data on the various farms? and assist in the maintenance of the Geographic Information System (GIS).
Key duties include:
- The use of RTK GPS technology to survey data relating to orchards and fixed infrastructure.
- You will assist in the desktop and on-site layout out capital projects i.e. dams, pipelines, buildings roads etc.
- Heavily involved in projects and the project progression using site data.
- Produce and update farm maps using updated naming conventions.
- Analysis and interpretation of real time production data geospatially from multiple remote data sources
Requirements and Competencies:
- A relevant tertiary qualification with a focus on geography, computer science, or closely environmental field.
- Demonstrate a continuous learning attitude
- A minimum of 3 years GIS experience preferably within agricultural or construction environment
- Good experience in Excel, QGIS, ArcGIS
- Trimble experience would be advantageous
- Willingness and ability to work and prosper within a team environment
- Self-motivated, driven, resilient and humble