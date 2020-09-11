Retail Systems Consultant

THE RESPONSIBILITIES INCLUDE BUT IS NOT LIMITED TO:
- Maintain close working relationship with SPAR retailers.
- Advise and assist retailers with profitability by system application
- Set up, configure, install & support hardware, peripheral equipment, operating systems, networks and retail
systems software in Retail stores.
- Support the Retail Store networks, equipment and software systems
- Resolve hardware, software and business processing problems and queries reported through the Help
Desk.
- Implement and manage retail IT projects.
- Carryout software testing on new software releases.
- Provide Training to Store Owners and Staff members, preparing User Training Manuals where necessary.
- Compile Business Functions Manuals _System Supported
- Effective communication with Store Owners, staff and other stakeholders in order to provide excellent
service, support and mentorship.
- Provide comprehensive statistics of hardware and software implemented, in order to ensure that IT
standards are upheld and maintained.
- Compile, Implement & Drive Best Operating Procedures.
THE PERSON MUST SATISFY THE FOLLOWING COMPETENCIES:
- A Matric Certificate
- Tertiary Qualification – Financial Stream (Bookkeeper to Financial Accountant Consideration) would be
advantageous.
- Valid Code 08 driver’s license essential
- High Energy Level and ability to operate under pressure
- An IT Diploma would be advantageous
- 2 -3 Years’ experience in similar environment
- Experience with Retail Software Applications would be advantageous
- Sound interpersonal skills
- Good organizational skill
- Self-Management
- Able to work with minimal supervision / overtime
- Be prepared to travel extensively
- Valid Passport essential
- Solid understanding of retail store administrative procedures and controls
- Be able to do standby after hours / weekends and public holidays
- Retail Management / Supervisory Experience