Retail Systems Consultant

Sep 11, 2020

THE RESPONSIBILITIES INCLUDE BUT IS NOT LIMITED TO:

  • Maintain close working relationship with SPAR retailers.

  • Advise and assist retailers with profitability by system application

  • Set up, configure, install & support hardware, peripheral equipment, operating systems, networks and retail
    systems software in Retail stores.

  • Support the Retail Store networks, equipment and software systems

  • Resolve hardware, software and business processing problems and queries reported through the Help
    Desk.

  • Implement and manage retail IT projects.

  • Carryout software testing on new software releases.

  • Provide Training to Store Owners and Staff members, preparing User Training Manuals where necessary.

  • Compile Business Functions Manuals _System Supported

  • Effective communication with Store Owners, staff and other stakeholders in order to provide excellent
    service, support and mentorship.

  • Provide comprehensive statistics of hardware and software implemented, in order to ensure that IT
    standards are upheld and maintained.

  • Compile, Implement & Drive Best Operating Procedures.

 THE PERSON MUST SATISFY THE FOLLOWING COMPETENCIES:

  • A Matric Certificate

  • Tertiary Qualification – Financial Stream (Bookkeeper to Financial Accountant Consideration) would be
    advantageous.

  • Valid Code 08 driver’s license essential

  • High Energy Level and ability to operate under pressure

  • An IT Diploma would be advantageous

  • 2 -3 Years’ experience in similar environment

  • Experience with Retail Software Applications would be advantageous

  • Sound interpersonal skills

  • Good organizational skill

  • Self-Management

  • Able to work with minimal supervision / overtime

  • Be prepared to travel extensively

  • Valid Passport essential

  • Solid understanding of retail store administrative procedures and controls

  • Be able to do standby after hours / weekends and public holidays

  • Retail Management / Supervisory Experience

