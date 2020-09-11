Retail Systems Consultant

THE RESPONSIBILITIES INCLUDE BUT IS NOT LIMITED TO:

Maintain close working relationship with SPAR retailers.

Advise and assist retailers with profitability by system application

Set up, configure, install & support hardware, peripheral equipment, operating systems, networks and retail

systems software in Retail stores.

Support the Retail Store networks, equipment and software systems

Resolve hardware, software and business processing problems and queries reported through the Help

Desk.

Implement and manage retail IT projects.

Carryout software testing on new software releases.

Provide Training to Store Owners and Staff members, preparing User Training Manuals where necessary.

Compile Business Functions Manuals _System Supported

Effective communication with Store Owners, staff and other stakeholders in order to provide excellent

service, support and mentorship.

Provide comprehensive statistics of hardware and software implemented, in order to ensure that IT

standards are upheld and maintained.

Compile, Implement & Drive Best Operating Procedures.

THE PERSON MUST SATISFY THE FOLLOWING COMPETENCIES:

A Matric Certificate

Tertiary Qualification – Financial Stream (Bookkeeper to Financial Accountant Consideration) would be

advantageous.

Valid Code 08 driver's license essential

High Energy Level and ability to operate under pressure

An IT Diploma would be advantageous

2 -3 Years’ experience in similar environment

Experience with Retail Software Applications would be advantageous

Sound interpersonal skills

Good organizational skill

Self-Management

Able to work with minimal supervision / overtime

Be prepared to travel extensively

Valid Passport essential

Solid understanding of retail store administrative procedures and controls

Be able to do standby after hours / weekends and public holidays

Retail Management / Supervisory Experience

