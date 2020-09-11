Scrum Master – Pipeline

Sep 11, 2020

Purpose Statement

  • Provide guidance to self-organising feature teams to operate effectively within the bank by:
    • Ensuring the optimal use/application of Agile/Scrum practices and tools, and
    • Driving the continuous improvement and scrum maturity of the feature teams during the facilitation of Agile ceremonies (including sprint planning, stand-up, sprint retrospective, sprint review)

Experience

  • At lease 3 years’ experoence as part of an Agile software delivery team in one or more of the following roles:
    • Project / Programme Management
    • Business Analyst
    • Architect
    • Software Development
    • Tester
    • Product Owner
  • Proven experience in the appliction one of more of the following:
    • Scrum principles, practices and theory
    • Agile techniques (i.e. User Stories; ATDD;TDD;Continuous Integration; Continuous Testing; Paring; Automated Testing)
    • Configuration tools (i.e. JIRA; Confluence etc.)

Qualifications (Minimum)

  • National Certificate in Grade 12 National Certificate

Qualifications (Ideal or Preferred)
Knowledge

  • Must have detailed knowledge of:
    • Documented patterns and techniques related to the Scrum approach (i.e. Burndown techniques, Retrospective formats, handling bugs, etc.)
    • Group facilitation approaches (i.e conflict resolution, effective team work, etc.)
    • Agile approaches: XP, Kanban, Crystal, FDD, etc
    • Agile techniques: User Stories, ATDD, TDD, Continuous Integration, Continuous Testing, Pairing, Automated Testing, Agile Games
  • Must have in-depth understanding of all the Agile roles & principles in order to work well together with the team and stakeholders
  • Good knowledge of servant leadership, facilitation, situational awareness, conflict resolution, continual improvement, empowerment, and increasing transparency

Skills

  • Communications Skills
  • Facilitation Skills
  • Interpersonal & Relationship management Skills
  • Negotiation skills
  • Presentation Skills
  • Problem solving skills
  • Analytical Skills
  • Attention to Detail
  • Planning, organising and coordination skills

Competencies

  • Achieving Personal Work Goals and Objectives
  • Delivering Results and Meeting Customer Expectations
  • Working with People

Additional Information

  • Contactable via own mobile phone
  • A valid driver’s license and own vehicle is preferred
  • Clear criminal and credit record

