Senior Front End Developer

My client’s Marketing team’s senior frontend developer ensures that the team has the web development expertise to maintain our public facing website(s). Responsibilities include executing digital projects to the highest standard, improving customer value and internal efficiency through quality, innovative tools and best practice methods.

Implement standard compliant, fast loading code for user-facing websites

Support our WordPress CMS implementation

Build layouts from designers, including working with the designers and the UX team to ensure that layouts are technically feasible and delivered to spec

Contribute to a reusable marketing UI Kit, which forms part of the design system

Buy into the broad vision and road map of the marketing team’s digital assets.

Work with the frontend guild within the organisation to ensure consistency across the xneelo ecosystem

Support and lead existing front-end developers within the team.

Responsible for the efficient running of the websites i.e. their ongoing maintenance, security & deployment

Adapt best techniques and practices to optimise the website’s functioning and load time.

Minimum Requirements

Taking ownership, using initiative and a strong attention to detail with an eye on ensuring brand design consistency within our digital assets.

High quality documented code output.

Proficient understanding of front-end web technologies, including: HTML 5 & CSS3 Preprocessors like SCSS, LESS etc. Good experience with Javascript and jQuery ReactJS, both building new components and supporting and contributing to an existing library PHP and mySQL WordPress templating system WordPress eco-system and best practices CSS frameworks like Bootstrap Frontend build tools and processes Version control like GIT



Good understanding of: Static site generators CI / CD process Design systems DevOps



