Senior Java Developer

Join a fast growing Agile team in entertainment ! Global client footprint … great Company culture. Apply now!My client is looking for a handful of passionate and talented Java Developers who will be involved in the following:* Creating and writing bespoke new applications* Working collaboratively with equally talented colleagues in small teams* This is a Test Driven and Agile environment!PS. THis is a permanent role… and if Cape Town is an option for you , my client is open to relocation assistence . For now , however all work is remoteLatest and greatest Java tech …. for more information about this role.. please contact Jacki Butler @ Hi-Tech Recruitment Cape Town : [Email Address Removed]

