South Africa’s oldest and largest metal recycling company is seeking a Senior Software Developer to maintain existing, and developing new systems to support the company’s operation, producing system specifications and assist with documenting existing systems. Design of new systems as well as technology direction decisions will also be part of the responsibilities.Qualifying Experience: Relevant qualification – Ideally a B.Sc. Computer Science or a Diploma in Computer Science / Programming Minimum of 15 years’ experience Advanced C# .NET skills;o Entity Frameworko ASP.Net (Bootstrap, jQuery, JavaScript)o Report tools (Microsoft, SSRS)o MVVM, MVC TFS Advanced MS SQL design and development experience Solution ArchitectureQualifying Attributes Passionate about programming Hard-working and self-motivated Strong interpersonal skills Time management and organizational skills Display a professional work approach Ability to work independently Ability to inspire and care for the team Logical and detail orientated methodologies

