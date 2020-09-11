Software Developer

Would you be eager to continually improve customer value and internal efficiency through quality, innovative software? My clients Managed Hosting team could use your skills, passion and experience to develop solutions that will help keep thousands of websites online. As a Software Developer, you will form part of a team that will be responsible for the development, integration and maintenance of in-house developed and 3rd party web applications, providing innovative tools to the power user, ensuring a seamless, intuitive hosting experience to our customers.

Design & development of backend software and APIs

Object-oriented programming using a language like Ruby

Design & development of frontend components using React

Software development within the Linux/Unix environment

Agile development practices (team focus, continual improvement, automated tests, refactoring, continuous integration, pair programming)

Effective communication

Self-motivation and self-management

Minimum Requirements

BSc or BTech majoring in Computer Science will be advantageous, however, your ability to demonstrate your in-depth understanding of the web technologies and sound software engineering practices will trump a formal qualification

5 Years + experience

A high level of proficiency in the following

Database design and performance tuning (MySQL or similar)

Software development within the Linux/Unix environment

Agile development practices (TDD, refactoring, continuous integration, pair programming)

Microservice principles and development

Understanding of and development using Containers

Linux systems administration skill will be an advantage

