Would you be eager to continually improve customer value and internal efficiency through quality, innovative software? My clients Managed Hosting team could use your skills, passion and experience to develop solutions that will help keep thousands of websites online. As a Software Developer, you will form part of a team that will be responsible for the development, integration and maintenance of in-house developed and 3rd party web applications, providing innovative tools to the power user, ensuring a seamless, intuitive hosting experience to our customers.
- Design & development of backend software and APIs
- Object-oriented programming using a language like Ruby
- Design & development of frontend components using React
- Software development within the Linux/Unix environment
- Agile development practices (team focus, continual improvement, automated tests, refactoring, continuous integration, pair programming)
- Effective communication
- Self-motivation and self-management
Minimum Requirements
- BSc or BTech majoring in Computer Science will be advantageous, however, your ability to demonstrate your in-depth understanding of the web technologies and sound software engineering practices will trump a formal qualification
- 5 Years + experience
A high level of proficiency in the following
- Database design and performance tuning (MySQL or similar)
- Software development within the Linux/Unix environment
- Agile development practices (TDD, refactoring, continuous integration, pair programming)
- Microservice principles and development
- Understanding of and development using Containers
- Linux systems administration skill will be an advantage