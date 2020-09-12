Functional Analyst

Merchandising FA III

Our client is a Retail Giant that loves looking after their employees and provides an amazing workplace. They are looking for a Senior Functional Analyst with Extensive Retail experience. The Successful candiate will have the following experience:Essential:

– 12 – 15 Years SAP Experience;

– 5+ Years SAP Retail Domain Experience;

– At least 5 Full implementations with a minimum of 1 being in a Retail Environment

– Exposure to SAP FI and Integration to Logistics Modules;

– Basic Exposure to SAP CCS Solution (Now SAP Settlements Management);

– Strong SAP Integration Experience;Exposure to SAP Logistics (SD & MM) Specifically Pricing and Interaction with Fi;

Should have strong skills in:

– Logistics Documents;

– SAP Logistics Pricing Technique;

– Purchase order Processing (Including Temporary intercompany processing – Specifically billing)

– PoS Billing Processing;

Apply now for more information on this amazing venture

