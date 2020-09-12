Lead Business Analyst

Business Analyst Team Lead

Our Client is looking for a Team Lead to head up their Business Analysts. Required Experience:

– 5 – 10 years in a Managment role desirable

– 5 – 10 years IT Experience desirable

– 5 years Business Analysis Techniques (IT)

– 5 years Business Process Management

– 3-5 Years Business Requirements Writing

– 3 – 5 years’ Experience in projects related to tooling for professionals (e.g. Incident Management tools, Integration tools, release management tools, etc.)

– 3-5 Years’ Experience in projects dealing with IT Specific environments, such as Information Security, Application Monitoring, Enterprise data management tools, Networks, and shared platforms etc.

– 3 – 5 years expert knowledge and experience in working in Agile methodologies

– 3 – 5 years Aris Tool

