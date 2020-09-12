SAP Logistics Manual Tester II
Our client is a Retail Giant is Cape Town looking for a SAP Test analyst to join their Logistics and Warehouse Management Team. The ideal candidate will have the following experience:
– 4+ years Manual testing experience
– 2+ years SQL experience
– 4+ years Testing in a Retail sector
– 4+ years SAP Warehouse Management (WM), Inventory Management (IM) experience
– 2+ years SAP Materials Management (MM) experience
– 1+ years SAP Integration with external systems such as BambooRose, B2B, MQ
– 2+ years INFOR specific experience- 4+ years SAP Warehouse Management and Logistics
– Understanding of WM processes in SAP.
– Configuration of SAP WM or EWM module.
– Integration of different modules with MM (i.e.MM/SD)
– Any other modules would be advantageous
Prior SAP (integrated) implementation experience.
– 4+ years Knowledge of functional testing, system testing, end-to-end scenario testing, integration testing, regression testing and non-functional testing.
