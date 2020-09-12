Senior .Net Developer with AWS

Permanent

Cape Town

As a Senior within the organisation you will be responsible for system analysis, creation and testing of medium to complex applications within the Financial Services Department of a large organisation.

You will assist the systems designer with new and complex systems and solutions.

You will also take on responsibility of designing systems and solutions of a low to medium complexity.

Duties:

Design, develop and implement efficient and effective solutions by creating well-engineered business applications for multiple channels

Support and maintain existing solutions and front end systems

Design, develop and implement high volume transactional and batch solutions that form part of the financial services product offering

Integration of new software and systems into existing environment

Coaching and mentoring of junior members of the team

Essential Requirements

8 years .Net development experience

Experience an Analyst Programmer

AWS Cloud experience (S3, cloudformation scripts, Lamda’s, SES, SQS and step functions)

Testing (unit, system, performance, integration and volume)

System integration experience

