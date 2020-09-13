This company is a fintech start up founded in Cape Town with an office in London and big plans to expand to wider Europe and other global markets. The company will soon be launching its mobile app for Android and IOS together with a selection of investment bundles that are the first of their kind, focusing on Crypto currency. These bundles offer diversified exposure to the following emerging trends:
- Artificial intelligence
- Biotech
- Cannabis
- eSports
- 5G technology
- Artifical meat
The role:
The successful candidate will be a smart, driven and technically competent senior full stack developer and they will:
- Lead the way in building the next generation investment platform
- Develop and launch the mobile investment app on IOS and Android
- Manage, along with the founder and other seniors, a quality development team
- Take co-ownership of the technological growth and direction of the company to secure long term success
Tech Stack:
- React
- .Net, .Net core
- DevOps – Azure DevOps
- Azure cloud services
- Postman for API documentation and testing min requirements
- 8+ years as a back end software developer
- College or University degree in computer related subject or proven relevant experience in software development