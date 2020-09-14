Cloud Engineer / Linux Systems Engineer

Leading Web hosting company in Cape Town seeks the serice of a client-centric Linux systems Engineer / Cloud Engineer to join a team that specialises in the development and maintenance of high-performance Linux and cloud hosting solutions. This is an exciting opportunity to be part of taking a large scale managed hosting environment to the next level by applying both your server admin and software development skills.
- Build and maintain reliable, fast, secure and scalable hosting infrastructure.
- Translate customer requirements into robust innovative solutions.
- Collaborate with diverse tech teams.
- Be part of ensuring the client’s hosting platform provides fantastic long term value to the market
- Actively participate in continuous improvement within the team, being part of building a high performing team.
Minimum Requirements
Qualifications and Experience:
- 5+ years with a successful track record in Linux server administration
- 5+ years backend/API software development experience in a *nix environment
- Solid virtualization and cloud infrastructure experience (Openstack, Docker, Proxmox, Ceph)
- Passionate about at least one automation tool (eg. Puppet, Ansible, Salt, Terraform)
- Experience as the last point of call for escalations
- Advantageous:
- Has contributed to an open-source project.
- Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science
- Exposure to a variety of application frameworks/software languages.
- Agile methodology.
- Is passionate about quality and high standards
- Gets the false economy of interim solutions
- Knows how to iterate towards the right solution
- Is able to say the words “I don’t know” and “I messed up” and have said both at least once
- Knows how not to lose data to solar flares and bit rot
- Demonstrates a passion for technology to serve operational and client requirements
- Has a strong sense of ownership and getting on with the job
- Demonstrates a passion for optimal systems and simple procedures
- Gets the DevOps mindset
- Is tenacious in troubleshooting problems
- Understands and contributes to the power of a cohesive team