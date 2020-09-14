Cloud Engineer / Linux Systems Engineer

Sep 14, 2020

Leading Web hosting company in Cape Town seeks the serice of a client-centric Linux systems Engineer / Cloud Engineer to join a team that specialises in the development and maintenance of high-performance Linux and cloud hosting solutions. This is an exciting opportunity to be part of taking a large scale managed hosting environment to the next level by applying both your server admin and software development skills. 

  • Build and maintain reliable, fast, secure and scalable hosting infrastructure.
  • Translate customer requirements into robust innovative solutions.
  • Collaborate with diverse tech teams.
  • Be part of ensuring the client’s hosting platform provides fantastic long term value to the market
  • Actively participate in continuous improvement within the team, being part of building a high performing team.

Minimum Requirements

Qualifications and Experience:

  • 5+ years with a successful track record in Linux server administration
  • 5+ years backend/API software development experience in a *nix environment
  • Solid virtualization and cloud infrastructure experience (Openstack, Docker, Proxmox, Ceph)
  • Passionate about at least one automation tool (eg. Puppet, Ansible, Salt, Terraform)
  • Experience as the last point of call for escalations
  • Advantageous:
    • Has contributed to an open-source project.
    • Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science
    • Exposure to a variety of application frameworks/software languages.
    • Agile methodology.
  • Is passionate about quality and high standards
  • Gets the false economy of interim solutions
  • Knows how to iterate towards the right solution
  • Is able to say the words “I don’t know” and “I messed up” and have said both at least once
  • Knows how not to lose data to solar flares and bit rot
  • Demonstrates a passion for technology to serve operational and client requirements
  • Has a strong sense of ownership and getting on with the job
  • Demonstrates a passion for optimal systems and simple procedures
  • Gets the DevOps mindset
  • Is tenacious in troubleshooting problems
  • Understands and contributes to the power of a cohesive team

