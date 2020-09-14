Cloud Engineer / Linux Systems Engineer

Leading Web hosting company in Cape Town seeks the serice of a client-centric Linux systems Engineer / Cloud Engineer to join a team that specialises in the development and maintenance of high-performance Linux and cloud hosting solutions. This is an exciting opportunity to be part of taking a large scale managed hosting environment to the next level by applying both your server admin and software development skills.

Build and maintain reliable, fast, secure and scalable hosting infrastructure.

Translate customer requirements into robust innovative solutions.

Collaborate with diverse tech teams.

Be part of ensuring the client’s hosting platform provides fantastic long term value to the market

Actively participate in continuous improvement within the team, being part of building a high performing team.

Minimum Requirements

Qualifications and Experience:

5+ years with a successful track record in Linux server administration

5+ years backend/API software development experience in a *nix environment

Solid virtualization and cloud infrastructure experience (Openstack, Docker, Proxmox, Ceph)

Passionate about at least one automation tool (eg. Puppet, Ansible, Salt, Terraform)

Experience as the last point of call for escalations

Advantageous: Has contributed to an open-source project. Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science Exposure to a variety of application frameworks/software languages. Agile methodology.



Is passionate about quality and high standards

Gets the false economy of interim solutions

Knows how to iterate towards the right solution

Is able to say the words “I don’t know” and “I messed up” and have said both at least once

Knows how not to lose data to solar flares and bit rot

Demonstrates a passion for technology to serve operational and client requirements

Has a strong sense of ownership and getting on with the job

Demonstrates a passion for optimal systems and simple procedures

Gets the DevOps mindset

Is tenacious in troubleshooting problems

Understands and contributes to the power of a cohesive team

