Retail Non-Supermarkets Solution Architect

Sep 14, 2020

Qualifications:

  • Degree in Information Systems / B Sc Computer Science (or similar)

Experience:

  • 7 -10 yrs. Working experience within the IT industry
  • 5 – 10 years Working experience in retail or FMCG with at least 5 project lifecycles
  • 5 years Retail industry experience with an understanding of retail business processes.
  • 5 + years Worked on projects across multiple applications, SAP and non-SAP
  • 5 + years’ Experience with all aspects of IT projects from business analysis, architectures, system analysis, and design through development, testing, implementation, and production support (SDLC)
  • 2-3 years Lead a team through an architectural development process and collaborate with application development teams, architects and other members of the software development team.
  • 2-3 years’ Experience with current research and standards in Solution Architecture.

Learn more/Apply for this position