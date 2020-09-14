Senior C# Developer
Cape Town
Tayla Allan
[Phone Number Removed];
This is a great opportunity for a Senior C# Developer to join a team of talented developers, who are working on a variety of projects to build Azure based applications.
Duties will include:
- Develop and maintain Web and Desktop applications
- Version control discipline for software releases
- Maintain all source code
- Mobile development is advantageous
- Follow formal software engineering practice
- Experience with clients and meeting client expectations
- Communicating at a management level
- Meeting customer software requirements and develop software applications and programs to spec
Desired languages and tech stack:
- .NET
- .NET Core
- Azure
- C#
- Entity Framework
- SQL Server
Some perks you’ll enjoy:
- Free lunch
- New tech
- Modern office
- Casual dress code
- Rapid career progression
- Training
If you are interested in this opportunity, email [Email Address Removed][Email Address Removed] or ring me on [Phone Number Removed];