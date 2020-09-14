Senior C# Developer

Cape Town

This is a great opportunity for a Senior C# Developer to join a team of talented developers, who are working on a variety of projects to build Azure based applications.

Duties will include:

Develop and maintain Web and Desktop applications

Version control discipline for software releases

Maintain all source code

Mobile development is advantageous

Follow formal software engineering practice

Experience with clients and meeting client expectations

Communicating at a management level

Meeting customer software requirements and develop software applications and programs to spec

Desired languages and tech stack:

.NET

.NET Core

Azure

C#

Entity Framework

SQL Server

Some perks you’ll enjoy:

Free lunch

New tech

Modern office

Casual dress code

Rapid career progression

Training

