Technical Manager (SharePoint)

ENVIRONMENT: Champion & drive a Dev team while working on the cutting-edge design of web applications as your expertise & strong leadership as a Technical Manager is sought by a provider of out of the box custom Business Solutions. You will assist Developers to design, develop, test & deliver intranets and solutions on the Microsoft SharePoint platform, ensuring the successful delivery of projects. You will require 4 years’ Web Design & Development experience and a portfolio of your work must be presented. You will also need a solid understanding of navigation & GUI, REST API, SharePoint, Office 365, Azure, SharePoint Designer, Power Automate (Microsoft Flow), PowerApps & Microsoft Teams. DUTIES: Operate effectively as a member and manager of the team.

Also operate effectively as an individual for quick turnaround of enhancements and fixes.

Responsible for meeting expectations and deliverables on time and in high quality.

Development of SharePoint applications and components and lead the team that produces these solutions.

Architecture of solutions, design and development of web pages, graphics, multimedia, GUIs.

Effectively develop in a clean, well structured, easily maintainable format.

Utilize story boarding and graphic pre-designs where appropriate.

Demonstrate creative, technical and analytical skills.

Communicate effectively in both technical and business environments, to internal technical team members and external, technical, and non-technical, stakeholders.

Demonstrate rigid quality management standards.

Responsible for team growth, budgets and hiring. REQUIREMENTS: Minimum of 4 years of web design and development experience with portfolio is required. Solid understanding of navigation and GUI for maximizing usability.

Front-end and back-end development experience beneficial. More important is the experience of seamless integration of front-to back-end functionality.

REST API knowledge/integration.

SharePoint.

Office 365 / Azure experience.

Experience in creating workflows using SharePoint Designer.

Extensive SharePoint knowledge both on premises and online versions.

2+ Years’ experience in the following technologies: Power Automate (Microsoft Flow) PowerApps and building Apps and Forms Microsoft Teams

Must be capable in leading workshops with customers to understand their needs. Advantageous – BS / BA Degree or Design diploma a plus but not required. ATTRIBUTES: Excellent written and oral communication skills.

Desire and willingness to work in a collaborative, innovative, flexible and team-oriented environment.

