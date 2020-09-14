Test Analyst – SAP Stores

Initially 6 months

Test Analyst II – SAP Stores

Purpose of the Job

This role identifies and defines the required test scenarios and/or test cases, coordinates the execution of E2E / cross-functional testing, inclusive of functional hand-over points, monitors detailed testing progress and results in each test cycle and evaluates the overall quality. The test analyst verifies and validates that the intended solution meets stated requirements, expected outcomes and specifications that guided its design and development, and that they work as expected. Testing includes all integration to non-SAP external systems.

Job Objectives

1. Test scenario and/or test case preparation, construction, and review: Contribute to develop, modify, and ensure that software testing plans are executed in an agile or sequential framework. Provide estimates for assigned task duration, along with confidence levels and foreseeable dependencies. Identify the testing effort required by calculating the sizing needed for the given release and plan the required effort for the same. Represent the customer in understanding how they use the system and including the most relevant end to end user scenarios in test plans and automation. Identify the testing scope required for each release based on the requirements, User Stories and verify Acceptance Criteria.

2. Test prerequisites compilation: Identify and obtain required test resources (data, scenarios, tools). Identify the required test environment. Ensure test environment setup, e.g. test server access and test logins. Prepare test results pack for results recording and sign-off.

3. Test execution, recording and defect logging: Follow the written test case/ specification. Execute alternate test variants and negative scenarios. Record test results. Compare actual results against expected results.

4. Maintain testing that conforms to the TCoE quality standards framework with a high level of accuracy: Understand the application under test and ensure that it meets the necessary expectations as defined by business. Ensure Quality Assurance of all testing activities. Maintain test documentation/test libraries/regression packs to reflect current system operations. Identify opportunities for continuous improvement. Support improvement of the testing process and quality initiatives. This would require active participation and contribution to the TCoE Community of Practice (CoP) groups.

5. Test status updates and reporting: Provide feedback to the Development team or Agile team and ensure the work is carried out in accordance with the schedule and the quality requirements. Inform management of any negative trends in the quality of software in pre- and post-production. Provide estimates and feedback to the Team Lead for project scheduling purposes. Ensure effective communication with key stakeholders.

6. Test closure activities: Ensure test completion – no outstanding high risk issues, defects have been fixed and retested, deferred or accepted as permanent restrictions. Handover test artifacts to people who need it in the future, eg maintenance or support teams. Participate in project retrospectives and contribute and document lessons learnt. Ensure scripts are added to the TCoE script library.

Qualifications

Formal Education Grade 12 Formal software testing training (e.g. ISTQB, ISEB) Desirable: Diploma or Degree qualified (IT or related technical)

Experience

4+ years Manual testing experience 4+ years Test Tools experience (ALM QC, Jira, etc) 4+ years Testing in a retail / financial sector 4+ years SAP Stores Retail experience with cross-functional solution insight 4+ years SAP iREAP POS / FIORI

Knowledge and Skills

4+ years Knowledge of functional testing, system testing, end-to-end scenario testing, integration testing, regression testing and non-functional testing. Proven Experience of Industry Standard Test Design and Execution techniques/methods. Preparation of Data templates for various test objects. Integration testing with other related modules. Go-live preparation and post Go-live support. Responsible for troubleshooting issues for the system and providing support. Executing the required changes through configuration. Executing the analysis and resolution of Production Support calls. 4+ Decent understanding of SAP Store modules is required with experience in the testing of SAP POS. Experience in Front-end Fiori application

